PONTIAC, Ill (WMBD) — Hundreds lined the Sunday Sidewalks in Pontiac cheering on The Threshermen’s Reunion in Pontiac.

The parade featured tractors, horses and The University of Illinois Marching Illini Band.

Spectators received candy and were even squirted with water.

Aubrey Christiansen,13, said she comes to the parade every year, either to participate or support, but always ready with a sweet tooth.

“Some of my family is on the floats and I just come to get candy,” Christiansen said.

After the parade there was a treat for the community.

A total of 404 students packed Williamson Field when the Marching Illini Band put on a halftime show, even performing with the Pontiac Township High School Marching Band.

U of I’s Director Barry Houser said it’s an honor to be in Pontiac.

“We try to do some community outreach events around the state of Illinois,” Houser said. “We try to find communities that are supportive of the arts program and of their band program.”

Houser said he loves the hospitality from the community and their support for the band.

“This has been beyond what we would have ever expected in terms of the community turn out at the parade.” said Houser. “Certainly what took place here at the stadium even more so the fact that so many people dedicated a lot of their time and made time to come watch.”

Organizers said there were about 170 participants in the parade and more spectators than they’ve had in previous years.