GREATER PEORIA AREA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds faced the heat to see the fireworks at the 35th Red, White and Boom at the Peoria and East Peoria Riverfront.

Spending time with family and friends on Independence Day is a tradition for many people like 15-year old Jewelz Martin of Bellevue.

“I think it’s important to get out of the house and have fun on the 4th of July. It’s fireworks, have fun,” said Martin.

For Peoria resident Adam Nelson, watching the fireworks with friends makes the holiday fun and the heat worthwhile. He said he enjoy the fireworks so much that he and his friends arrived to the Riverfront more than nine hours before the firework show started to get a good view.

“I like pretty things that go boom. That’s the best part. Sparklies in the sky. I like the ones that are delayed. They flash, then crackle and there’s a boom right after. They’re the best ones,” said Nelson.

While waiting for the largest firework show in Illinois, there were also numerous vendors with food, trinkets and souvenirs for the crowd.

Tiffany Carter, owner of Fancy Girl by Tiffany Carter, set up shop with hair feathers, hair tinsels and body glitter tattoos.

“I love the Fourth of July. I love the fireworks and everything. And I grew up in East Peoria, so it’s really close to heart.”

In the spirit of spending time with family, Carter’s sister-in-law Lori Rodgers endured the heat to help her out.

“I like to be able to support the community with everyone getting together and still having stuff to do as a family and being safe for sure,” said Rodgers.