Hundreds of people volunteer and clean up streets of East Peoria

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dozens of organizations spanned across East Peoria Saturday morning to help keep their city litter-free.

Held every May 1, East Peoria’s annual Clean Sweep day brings together hundreds of volunteers to lend a helping hand, picking up trash from roadsides and the riverfront.

Organizers said this year, 700 people came out to help beautify the city they call home. Jason Parkinson, a volunteer from Summit Point Church, said he looks forwards to opportunities to help his neighbors.

“Picking up trash is just a small piece of it,” Parkinson said. “It’s really about getting plugged in and, you know, getting introduced to other people, and just be able to kind of give back and be a part of the community.”

He says their church group dedicates time on this day every year to help clean the city as part of their annual Compassion Day.