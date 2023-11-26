PEKIN Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Pekin turned into a winter wonderland Saturday afternoon.

The 36th annual Pekin Wonderland Parade kicked off on Broadway Street and finished at the pavilion at Mineral Springs Park.

Hundreds lined the streets to see the parade, get candy and of course, see Santa Claus.

Parade organizer Carol Davis helped judge the float contest. She said the most rewarding part is seeing the smiles on the kid’s faces.

“It’s very difficult judging because the floats are all awesome and the entries were all awesome this year, and it’s a very good parade,” said Davis

The theme for this year’s Pekin Wonderland is The Grinch.