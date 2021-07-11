Hundreds gather and mourn at Washington high school after four killed in car crash on Wednesday

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – Hundreds gathered at Washington community high school Sunday evening.

It’s to honor and remember the four people who lost their lives in a car crash Wednesday. Three students from Washington high school died in the crash and the driver, 47-year old Seth Phillips, was also a family member of a Washington high school employee.

From laughs to tears, a long line of students and staff shared their favorite memories of how the four impacted the community as a whole.

“Her presence is going to be missed and every competition will be very emotional,” said one Washington High School student.

After the memorial students, staff and family gathered outside of the high school and released ballons in their honor.