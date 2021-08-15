Hundreds gather for 10th annual Sweet Kids cruise in car show

CREVE COUR, Ill. (WMBD) – More than 130 cars lined up for people to see at a car cruise-in Sunday to benefit the Children’s Hospital of Illinois Pediatric Diabetes Center.

It’s the 10th annual Sweet Kids Cruise-in Car Show in Creve Coeur. Dan Jones was diagnosed with pediatric type 1 diabetes. Now, his daughter Emily and nephew Brad are dealing with the disease too. The family puts on this annual event to raise awareness and raise money. His daughter Emily said old cars hold a special place in her heart.

“We just love the old cars and as you can tell around us we have the community for that for support for anything local is fantastic we had cars showing up at 8:30 when we don’t start until 11,” said Emily Thigpen.