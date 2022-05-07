GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of people gathered at the Galesburg High School, Saturday morning, for fallen Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Weist.

“Officer KN936 this is your final 1042 end of watch, April 29th, 2022,” said one officer.

Weist was hit and killed by a car on Friday, April 29, while trying to stop a man fleeing from the police.

During his memorial, loved ones and law enforcement took the podium inside the school to share memories of Weist.

They also gathered outside of the building, many standing in silence to pay their respects to the officer who list his life in the line of duty.

“That was beautiful, that was just wonderful to see, I’m glad I came, and I will continue prayers for the family,” said one Galesburg resident, Ashley Queen.

Hundreds of flags lined W Fremont St. with community members standing in solidarity. Community members like Galesburg resident, Ashley Queen.

“I came here today to pay respect to his family,” said Queen.

Queen said she didn’t know deputy Weist, but said as a community member, it’s her duty to show up for those who make the ultimate sacrifice each and every day.

“We will stand together with the thin blue line protecting the prey from the predators and the good from the bad. Rest easy, as your brothers and sisters got it from here,” said one officer.