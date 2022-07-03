DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Members of the Peoria German American Society (PGAS) held their annual German-American Volksfest, where hundreds of people filled Hickory Grove Park.

The family-friendly event featured stein holding, soccer, a 50/50 raffle, a shooting tent, and Nagelspielen, which translates to “the nail game.” The club also sold merchandise and put on a car show.

PGAS Treasurer Craig Ruffolo said the word “volks” means people in the German language.

“The purpose is to celebrate the people of our community, the German club. We are a volunteer club; no one is getting paid for any of the services. We do it because we enjoy it. It is a big part of our community,” said Ruffolo.

He said he hopes the event helps the community experience a piece of Germany and a fun-filled day.

“When you walk into the fest, you get to experience a little bit of Germany. We have German beers and German merchandise, so you get a taste of the culture,” said Ruffolo.

Ruffalo said PGAS host festivals every month. Those who are interested can visit the group’s Facebook page for more information.