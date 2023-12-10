PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — More than 100 people came out to Bradley’s campus Sunday afternoon, protesting the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The rally was held at the intersection of Main and University Street in Peoria.

Many came out holding signs expressing their distress regarding the loss of life.

One organizer said he was thrilled to see all the people come out, braving the cold, to support their cause.

“I’m happy for their support and I wish every human being can speak up about the atrocities happening in this world and find their heart to be a champion like every single person that is here today,” said Imam Mazhar Mahmood.

After the rally, the protestors went down Main Street, spreading their message.