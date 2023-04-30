PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It was a Run to Remember Saturday at Junction City in Peoria to commemorate our fallen officers.

On the 16th annual run, more than 200 came out to show their support, with all proceeds benefiting the Illinois Chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS).

Krysta Chisum calls her brother, Fulton County Deputy Troy Chisum, who was murdered in 2019, her hero.

It was her first year coordinating the Run to Remember and an emotional one; Chisum said she held her brother close to her heart.

“Remember that police officers are there to protect us, at the end of the day they’re just people too, and they all have families that they want to go home to,” she said.

According to Chisum, she has attended the Illinois Cops sibling retreat, where she met others who lost a brother or sister in the line of duty.

She said that has helped her get through her tragedy.