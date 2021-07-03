Hundreds kick of independence day weekend with 3rd of July parade in Eureka

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) – The third of July parade kicks off the Independence Day weekend in Eureka.

The parade made a comeback after last year’s festivities came to a halt during the pandemic. Line up began bright and early at the Eureka Apostolic Christian Church and proceeded for five blocks.

The organizer, Deanna Davidson, said planning for the parade this year wasn’t too hard because community members were eager to have events like these back on.

“The parade today was perfect, perfect weather for it wasn’t too hot we had a large large turnout we actually had no hiccups at all it was a perfect day for a parade,” said Davidson.