PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The parade started on Kumpf and Monroe Streets, then proceeded North on Monroe to Main Street, then ended on Adams Street in Peoria.

The streets were lined with kids and families honoring those who fought for the country’s freedom.

Commander of American Legion Post II Jim Ulrich said it makes him proud to see all the people who come out to the parade each year.

People that come out understand that the veterans are the reason they have the way of life that they have,” said Ulrich. “Some people don’t understand that, and they don’t understand what the flag stands for, and they don’t understand what all the people have done fighting for it and dying for it, so it gives me pride.”

The parade ended in front of the Peoria County Courthouse, where they had a ceremony honoring the veterans.

Many came holding signs thanking them for their service.

Sam Rice is a Vietnam veteran and was the guest speaker at the ceremony. He reminisced on his time in Vietnam and spoke about his brothers in arms that he lost.

“We shared some of the best times young soldiers could have and the worst times you could imagine. Today Veterans Day is a day to honor all veterans, living or, deceased, so remember that,” said Rice.

They placed wreaths down for every major U.S. war, honoring those who lost their lives in service.