EAST PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — More than 200 local brides-to-be made plans for their special day in Central Illinois.

The Par-A-Dice hotel in East Peoria hosted a free bridal expo Sunday afternoon for those looking to walk down the aisle.

Couples had the opportunity to meet local vendors to help make their dream day a reality. More than 50 vendors came out selling dresses, wedding chairs, invitations, and much more.

Owner Ashley Peechers says a bride could plan her wedding in just one day with the resources provided.

“DJs, photographers, caterers, florists, you name it, we have it. Everything that an engaged couple from the Peoria area would need to plan their wedding all in one day”

Peecher said the next bridal expo will be on Jan. 15 in Bloomington at the Double Tree hotel.