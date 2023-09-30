PEORIA HEIGHTS Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of dogs and dog owners went out to Tower Park in Peoria Heights for the 27th annual Bark in the Park event.

The annual Bark in the Park is the Peoria Humane Society’s biggest fundraiser.

Raffles, the “mutt” show, puppy parades, and paw paintings are just some of the treats dog lovers got to experience at the event.

Peoria Humane Society director Kitty Yanko said Bark in the Park is a fun day for both dogs and dog owners.

“Not only is it a fun day in the park for your dog, but also an opportunity for people to step up. We know the needs are great in our community for animals in our area that are suffering we know the needs are great for education and we really want to draw people together in at one event to allow them to benefit both people and animals,” said Yanko.

She said they’re hoping to raise $30,000 dollars from Saturdays event.