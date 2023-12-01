PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Thousands of people are getting into the Christmas spirit at the Peoria Area Community Festival of Nativities at the Church of Latter Day Saints in Peoria.

From Mongolia to France to Peru, local collectors are sharing their nativity scenes from around the world to honor the 800th anniversary of the first live reenactment of Jesus’ birth in Italy.

Upon walking in, you are greeted by sacrocubism artwork by Argentinian artist Jorge Cocco. Sacrocubism is a new form of art that incorporates post-cubism in paintings of religious or sacred events.

This year’s festival theme is ‘Oh Holy Night.’ Local musical performances and scavenger hunts for the kids round out the event.

“We want people to feel that sense of wonder and ahh at this birth that the savior of the world was born. We want people to have a moment of feeling uplifted, a sense of holiness, and a sense of peace for a few minutes in our world today,” said festival director Ruth Thompson.

In particular, the 2,000 piece Fontanini collection (shown below) of handmade polymer displaying women of the Bible and the first Christmas is the largest of its kind. It takes up an entire side of the room.

Billed as the ‘largest 100 percent volunteer Christmas event in Central Illinois’, Thompson said festival planning takes the entire year. The 20-member executive committee determines the theme, colors, displays, and who to reach out to. Setting up the festival takes about three days and a lot of volunteer manpower.

“We just love having so many people involved, I’ve made so many friends with so many different churches and we get to celebrate our differences and celebrate what we have in common, which is celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ… I’m hoping the whole community comes together and feels that sense of being together and celebrating Jesus together, and I hope we feel that love that the artists have put into their work, that those of us who have created the display have put into it, I hope they feel that love,” said Thompson.

Thompson said it’s a festival for the community, by the community.

“We wanted it to be a sense of community, we have [six] churches sponsoring us… and we have the community support who volunteer and provide many hours of service, so we can provide free to everybody come and see it,” she said.

The free event goes until 9 p.m. on Friday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Thompson estimated more than 5,000 people will come through.