‘Hundreds of jobs available,’ Kroger plans hiring fair in all stores May 22

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. (WMBD) — Kroger is looking to fully-staff its stores as customers move toward a post-pandemic lifestyle.

May 22, all Kroger stores will have a hiring fair from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Jobs perfect for students seeking summer employment as well as full-time permanent positions will be available. The e-commerce team, Kroger Pickup, cashiers and stockers will be hired.

Those interested do not need to wait, according to a press release. Anyone interested in employment is encouraged to visit their local Kroger and contact a manager.

A full list of jobs available in each area can be found here.