PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois Cars and Coffee was held at the Levee District for all car lovers on Saturday, July 2.

Event organizers said they wanted to create a space where people could drive and show off their cars.

At the event, people were able to see all kinds of motorcycles and cars. Michael Steasz, who’s owned a Bronco for nine years, said his car has been restored and wants to show people his work.

“I’m here to show it off and meet people that have the same hobby as myself,” said Steasz.

He said, although gas prices are high, that’s not stopping his joyrides.

“When you have a vehicle like this that’s secondary after all the years you’ve spent restoring it, you want to get out and enjoy it no matter what the gas prices are,” said Steasz.

He said it was his first year at the event and plans on coming back next year.