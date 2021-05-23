Hundreds of Peorians march for Palestine Sunday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Hundreds of people marching down streets and showing their support for Palestine on Sunday evening in Peoria.

“We are very aware of the bloodshed you know and I think everyone here is aware of the bloodshed,” said rally organizer, Lawerence Maushard.

The group meeting at the intersection of University and Main Streets. Organizers said rallies like this are happening across the United States as violence and tensions rise between Hamas and Israel. Both sides have currently agreed to a cease-fire.

“Over the past 11 days 75 children in Gaza have been killed, half of them the age of 10,” said one protestor, Nada, who asked that her last name not be used.

Protestors held signs and flags, some calling out a Central Illinois company. Protestors said Caterpillar is profiting off the conflict and has been for years.

“Caterpillar is such a big complicit part of this, they have knowingly sold their bulldozers and heavy equipment to Israeli for decades,” said organizer Lawrence Maushard.

WMBD reached out to Caterpillar for a statement and the company has not yet responded.

Two Palestinian sisters, born and raised in Peoria, said it’s important to do your research. They said a lot of companies are supporting Israel.

“There are different places in Peoria itself that support Israel. There are questions we do not know the answers to and it’s ok to not know but it is our right as a human to find those answers,” said one protestor, Nabeha, who asked that her last name not be used.