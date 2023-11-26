EAST PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of runners braved the cold for the 33rd annual FOLEPI River Trail Classic.

The River Trail Classic is a point-to-point 4-mile downhill race.

First place went to Guillerno Rolon with a time of 20:23. There was also a two-mile non-competitive walk.

The city’s public relations coordinator Jill Peterson commends the runners for coming out in the cold temperatures.

“Once you get going, you get hot,” said Peterson. “So they’re not freezing by the time they cross the finish line. Everyone’s cheering everyone whether they finish first or the middle of the pack, so it’s just a great morning. Everyone really enjoys it.”

Mickie’s Pizza in East Peoria hosted a post-race party for finishers, with free pizza and a free beer for those over the age of 21.