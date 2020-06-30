Hundreds stand in solidarity to condemn racist posts on social media

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — What started on social media, ended on the streets of Normal Monday, as hundreds protested what they say are racist posts, by Normal West High School Students.

Organizers say unarmed Americans dead at the hands of law enforcement and those racist posts on social media were the catalyst to a more than 300-person march Monday afternoon. The event put on by the Normal West Black Student Union set out to make many aware that hundreds of community members are tired seeing racism seep into the community, as they brainstormed ways to prevent these incidents.

“We saw the tape, and it was disgusting,” said Kevin Jackson of Normal. “It was horrible, it was demoralizing, any negative connotation you can give to those statements would apply to this situation.”

Videos showing white students displaying in racist behavior, including wearing black face, repeatedly using the n-word, and making other racist comments on social media.

“We felt so much hatred and racism from previous generations, and it’s coming down on us,” said Jasmyn Jordan, President of the Black Student Union. “We want to fix it, we don’t want our children to have to deal with this.”

The Unit 5 School District was made aware of the claims and addressed the matter in a statement, that read “We want our black students to know their lives matter. We will continue to work to build a school community that supports their success because it is our mission…”

Many say they hope people walk away with an understanding that the answer to solving these problems as community, is summed up by one word.

“Unity,” said Dominique Byrd of Bloomington. “Being together, just knowing that we are all one. We are not looking at the color, its not the color of your skin. It’s who you are, we are all human.”

In that statement the Unit 5 school board went on to write “we stand against racism and we stand against the hate that breeds it.”

At this time it is unclear what will happen to the students who are accused of making the posts, leaders say they cannot comment on any one student’s situation.