Hundreds support local vendors at Peoria flea market

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Central Illinois community came together to support local vendors at the Peoria flea market at Exposition Gardens on Sunday, Jan. 30.

One vendor, DeAnna Vogel, said there were floods of crowds since 8 a.m. She said coming to the market helps business owners and artists. Vogel said most vendors like herself work or sell from home, and these markets are their main avenues for selling their products.

“We are picking up a lot of new people too. The management that’s doing it now, has been advertising. I know they advertise as far away as Springfield, so we have been getting some really good crowds,” said Vogel.

The next Peoria flea market will be Sunday, Feb. 27th at the expo gardens from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

