PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A sea of people wearing green lined the streets of downtown Peoria for the 40th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Thursday, for the first time since 2019.

The parade kicked off at 11 a.m. on the corner of William M. Kumpf Blvd. and Monroe St.

From Monroe St. the parade then took a right on Main St., left on Adams St., and ended at Hamilton St. It was a completely new route from prior years.

“The best part about St. Patrick’s Day is the people. Everyone is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day,” said parade announcer Roxy Baker.

Baker said it’s wonderful to have the parade back after cancellations in 2020 and 2021.

“This global pandemic has really made us appreciate everything that we have, and it just feels so magical, and it lifts everybody’s spirits to be able to come out and celebrate this wonderful holiday,” she said.

Dozens of floats, cars, and motorcycles came down the streets, while parade marchers threw out candy to excited children. The largest crowds congregated at Monroe and Main St.

“It feels great because I’m here with family, and it’s been a while since we’ve all been out. So we got perfect weather, and we’re enjoying this,” said Cindy Curtis. “With us being cooped up in the house for a while, it’s nice to see people get out and enjoy their self a little bit, especially with nice weather like this.”

“It just feels great seeing everybody having fun, partying, and just having a great time,” said Aidan Ossola, 14.

For Dalton Mulligan, 23, it’s also a belated birthday celebration.

“It’s awesome. My 21st birthday they shut down all the bars at like 8 p.m., so it wasn’t a very good 21st. So we’re making up for it this year,” he said.

It was also an opportunity for Mulligan to continue a family tradition of wearing a green St. Patrick’s suit and accessories to the parade.

“My dad has always worn a suit down here, his dad, and then his dad always had, so I thought I’d just take on the tradition,” he said.

WMBD’s own Annie Kate and Shelbey Roberts served as parade judges.