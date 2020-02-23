Hundreds turn out for second annual Brooke Crawmer-Joseph Foundation’s trivia night

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Hundreds of community members packed the Life Together Center at First Federated Church Saturday for the Brooke Crawmer-Joseph Foundation‘s trivia night.

It’s the second time the foundation hosted the event since its formation in 2016. The foundation was created in honor of Brooke Crawmer-Joseph, Dunlap Valley Middle School teacher, who passed away from cervical cancer caused by the HPV virus in August of 2015.

Kevin Joseph, president of the foundation and Brooke’s husband, said the event was held in support of the organization’s mission to help teachers in Central Illinois diagnosed with cancer and also to spread awareness of the HPV vaccine.

Joseph said the foundation mainly wants to spread hope for those who have cancer and let them know there are ways to combat it.

“Cancer is tough,” Joseph said. “There are all different kinds of cancer but there are preventable measures to certain kinds of cancers. So we want everybody to know that there are cures and there are preventions to getting these cancers.”

In addition to trivia night, the foundation has also held golf outings and bowling events to spread their message to the community.