More than 1,700 without power due to storms in Central Illinois Wednesday night

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Hundreds were without power Wednesday night as storms swept through the area.

According to Ameren, more than 1,700 customers were without power as of 6:50 p.m.

The outage ranged as far south as Pekin, as far north as Woodhull and Henry, and as far east as Pontiac.

There is currently no estimated restoration time.

Ameren is recommending customers report any outages using their mobile app, logging into their account, or by calling 1-800-755-5000.

The Ameren outage map is available online for updates.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

