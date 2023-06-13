PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local restaurant wants to clarify that they’re not closing but looking to sell.

The owners of the Hungry Moose in Peoria are looking for new owners but remain open during certain days of the week. As reported earlier, the owner Chad Zike says the restaurant business has gotten too hard on his body for him to continue running the establishment.

Daughter Courtney Pestle said they want to clear up any confusion people have over the future of the business.

“We’re not closing, we’re still here, serving your favorite breakfast, lunch and dinner, we just need to find the right people to come in and take it over,” Pestle said.

The family also owns Davis Brothers Pizza in East Peoria, which is run mostly by Courtney. The Hungry Moose is located on Sterling Avenue.