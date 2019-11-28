Husband proposes “Cheryl’s Law” after death of his wife in motorcycle crash

PEORIA, Ill.– A family is proposing a new law that will hold greater penalties greater than those currently under the Litter Control Act in Illinois.

“Cheryl’s Law” proposal comes after 59- year-old Cheryl Zeglen of Canton died after a motorcycle crash on June 8 of this year. Court documents show Zeglen was riding her motorcycle with friends in Bureau County when Jay Pankey was mowing his grass and blowing the clippings and debris directly onto the roadway on Route 6.

Pankey was fined $482.00 and given court supervision for six months for violating the Litter Control Act.

Since the clippings covered between 1/8 and 1/4 of a mile of the public roadway at the time of the crash. Cheryl’s husband, Thomas Zeglen believes Pankey’s actions caused her death.

Zeglen’s family filed a lawsuit on November 27 against Pankey for the wrongful death of Cheryl.

Cheryl’s family believes Pankey’s punishment isn’t enough for the harm he caused. The law proposed will hold individuals who violate the Litter Control Act and cause serious injury or death will be punished with a Class 4 Felony, potential time in jail between one to three years and a fine of not less than $25,000,00.