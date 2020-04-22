Hy-Vee and Sol Group donates nearly 2000 watermelons to local food banks

“Peoria Area Food Bank” – Wednesday, Hy-Vee delivered nearly 2,000 fresh jumbo, seedless watermelons to two food banks in Peoria, Illinois. Courtesy of Sol Group, half of a semi load of produce weighing nearly 20,000 pounds was donated to Peoria Area Food Bank.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Melon supplier Sol Group partnered with Hy-Vee to deliver 40,000 pounds of jumbo seedless watermelons to local food banks in Peoria Wednesday.

Both Midwest Food Bank and Peoria and Peoria Area Food Bank received donations of about 1,000 watermelons each. Hy-Vee and Sol Group made the donation to help food banks struggling with the increased demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manager for Peoria Area Food Bank Wayne Cannon said the need of the local community is greater than ever.

“The need to feed our local communities is at an all-time high. The donation of fresh produce provides great nourishment for individuals and families, especially for children,” Cannon said.

Hy-Vee’s Senior Vice President of Communications Tina Potthoff said Hy-Vee is grateful for Sol Groups help in supporting local food banks.

“We are extremely grateful for Sol Group’s partnership in helping us care for our communities during this difficult time,” Potthoff said. “We are committed to helping our local food banks and hope this donation will provide some relief for them and our communities.”

Head of Sales for Sol Group Marketing Adam Lazo said the Sol Group was happy to do what it could to help Hy-Vee help those in need.

“Hy-Vee has always been about giving back to the communities they serve,” Lazo said. “We want to make sure we are doing everything we can to help them take care of those in need.”

The donation to the Peoria food banks was part of a series of donations made across Hy-Vee’s eight-state region.

