PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Hy-Vee announced via news release on Monday that its more than 550 stores are closed for Thanksgiving Day.

Hy-Vee has 75,000 plus employees across eight states, and now they will be able to enjoy their holiday.

“As we head into the holiday season, we want to once again show our appreciation for all our hardworking employees by providing them with quality time to spend with their loved ones,” said Jeremy Gosch, Hy-Vee’s CEO. “By closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day, our employees can focus on and enjoy their own celebrations.”

Come Nov. 23, all Hy-Vee grocery stores, Dollar Fresh Markets, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations, Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits stores, and Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits locations will be closed.

Anyone with holiday meal packs can still schedule a time for pick-up.