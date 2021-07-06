Hy-Vee celebrates new breakfast menu with free cinnamon rolls

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hy-Vee stores are “rolling” with excitement over the new breakfast menu.

Tuesday, July 6, was the official launch of the new menu.

“Hy-Vee’s been doing breakfast for 90 years,” said Mark Dodds, a District Store Director. “And, you know, when COVID hit, restaurants shut down, people started cooking at home again, and so we really thought, ‘What could we do different?’ And we examined all our ingredients, the quality ingredients, how we were preparing them.”

Eleven Illinois Hy-Vee stores gave away free cinnamon rolls to dine-in customers Tuesday. In a statement, leaders said they expected to give away more than 8,000 rolls.

At the Peoria location on Sheridan Road, the dining room was decorated with balloons and flowers. One worker set up a table near the cash registers to offer rolls and orange juice to customers.

Dodds said that location will give away more than 1,000 cinnamon rolls. He said they are hoping the pastry becomes the store’s signature item.

Besides the new treat, other improvements to the menu include eggs whipped in an ice cream mixer.

Dodds said the menu has been tested with customers over the past month or so, but Tuesday marked the official launch.