Hy-Vee gives appreciation bonus and new benefits to employees

WEST DES MOINES, IA. (WMBD) — Hy-Vee is showing gratitude to its front line employees.

The company announced Wednesday that all employees will receive a 10% appreciation bonus and new benefits. Staff can expect to see a larger check with the added bonus on April 17.

Hy-Vee is also offering a new job protective leave benefit for employees who either test positive for COVID-19 or are required to quarantine by health officials. This new benefit will protect a person’s job for a minimum of two weeks and will apply to all employees, regardless of the length of employment.

Full-time Hy-Vee employees enrolled in short-term disability will also receive a minimum of two weeks paid time off.

Additionally, all employees will have access to telehealth services, while full-time employees will have co-pays waive for them and their dependents if they utilize the 24-hour virtual medical service.

Part-time employees can use the virtual medical service for a minimal fee per visit.