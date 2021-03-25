Hy-vee gives out 500 Easter hams to Peoria community

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Sheridan Village Hy-Vee teamed up with Peoria Friendship House and first responders to give hams to those in need of an Easter meal Thursday, March 25.

Hy-Vee stores across the country have partnered up with Hormel Foods, handing out 5,000 hams for their fourth annual “Hams for the Holidays” event.

Elis Schiel, Store Director of the Sheridan Village Hy-Vee, said she’s happy to be able to give back to the community this year after last year’s event was canceled.

“It’s been a long year, it’s been a hard year, and in any way that we’re able to help, we always want to help in the Peoria community, ” Schiel said.

Sheridan village Hy-Vee distributed five-hundred hams at Peoria friendship house this year.

The Superintendent of Peoria County Sheriff’s Department, Ronda Guyton, said she’s proud that her team is working to make this holiday a little brighter for everyone, especially after the challenges the community has faced in the past year.

“We want people to have something so they can celebrate, however they choose to celebrate during this time,” Guyton said. “We just want to make sure everybody has what they need.”

Hy-Vee will continue to distribute hams across 14 cities in eight states until the end of March.