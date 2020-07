PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Grocery shoppers will get free masks at the front door of local Hy-Vee stores.

In a push to keep its customers and employees safe the chain is giving out free masks to anyone entering a store who needs one.

The company plans to hand out over 3 million masks as part of its new initiative called “mask it up to shut COVID down. it’s your choice”

A Hy-Vee spokesperson said employees have been wearing masks since the beginning of the pandemic.