Hy-Vee no longer requiring masks for vaccinated customers, employees unless locally mandated

Masks will be required if local mandates/ordinances are still in place

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA, (WMBD) — Hy-Vee announced it will no longer require fully-vaccinated customers and employees to wear face coverings in its stores, unless it is required by local ordinances.

The company is still recommending face coverings for customers who are not fully vaccinated. Employees who are not fully vaccinated are still required.

Safety and sanitization procedures will still be in place in stores, as well as Plexiglas barriers in all manned check stands, self-checkout stations, pharmacy counters, customer service counters and convenience store checkouts.

Social distancing signage will stay up where lines tend to form, like checkout lanes, deli/meat/bakery counters, and other places in the store. Extra hand sanitizer/cart wipes will continue to be stationed throughout stores.