Hy-Vee offering COVID-19 vaccines by appointment

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hy-Vee pharmacies are now accepting appointments for free COVID-19 vaccinations across Illinois, taking another important step towards protecting the community.

Peoria’s Hy-Vee in Sheridan Village began giving Moderna shots on Jan. 26, Store Director Elise Scheil explained, and the pharmacy team has had their hands full with appointments since.

“The response from the community has really been incredible, and the response from our healthcare teams as well,” Scheil said. “They’ve really been about all hands on deck to help where we can.”

Jennifer Reiser, a recent recipient of the vaccine and a journalism teacher at Washington High school, said the shot was quick and painless and that making an appointment was simple.

“It was very easy, we were able to make an appointment yesterday online,” Reiser said. “We were able to get in the very next day.”

Scheil said everyone at Hy-Vee is extremely proud of their efforts since the start of the pandemic and is thankful to be “part of the solution for the community.”

Hy-Vee will continue to work with the Illinois Department of Public Health to safely acquire vaccine allocations.

To learn more about vaccinations, find out if you are eligible to receive a vaccine, or make an appointment, visit Hy-Vee’s website.