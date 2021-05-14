Hy-Vee offering free COVID-19 vaccines to kids ages 12-15

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) – A local grocery store chain has announced it is now administering free COVID-19 vaccines to kids 12 through 15.

Announced Thursday, Hy-Vee’s pharmacy locations will be offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent approval for the age group.

Minors do have to have parental or guardian consent beforehand. Parents and guardians are asked to accompany the children to both doses of their shot.

You can walk in or reserve an appointment.

Visit www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine to set up an appointment.