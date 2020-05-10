Hy-Vee offering Mother’s Day Brunch to-go meals

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Hy-Vee is making it easier for families to have a Mother’s day meal at home.

The grocery store recently released Mother’s Day brunch take and bake to-go meals.

The meals are already prepared with cooking instructions as well as oven safe dishes included and only need to be heated up.

Many of the brunch items included bacon, muffins, fruit, juice, quiche, hash brown casseroles, egg casseroles and more.

Brian Winkler, Food Service Director at Hy-Vee on Sheridan Road, said in a stressful time these meals can bring joy to families.

“It just makes your day go by a lot easier,” Winkler said. “You can spend more time with mom, spend more time getting that honey-dew list done around the house so you’re not having to spend all that time cooking. On top of that with the situation we’re in, a lot of people are just growing tired of getting cooking”

Winkler said the time to order Mother’S Day take and bake meals has expired. However, he said they do offer every day take and bake lunch and dinner meals, including special holiday ones, for those who want to spend less time in the kitchen.