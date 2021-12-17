Hy-Vee pharmacies now offering talking prescriptions to help pharmacy patients

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA (WMBD) — Hy-Vee announced that it will be offering talking prescription labels in 26 languages to visually and print-impaired patients Friday.

According to a press release, the talking prescription labels will be made free to all Hy-Vee Pharmacy patients through a partnership with En-Vision America.

En-Vision America’s ScripTalk product places a small electric tag on the prescription packaging. Patients will be able to scan the tag with a ScripTalk reader or the free ScripTalk mobile app and have all the prescription information read aloud.

Kristin Williams, executive vice president and chief health officer for Hy-Vee, said it is their mission to make health care more accessible.

“Through our partnership with En-Vision America, we now offer a solution to help improve the health outcomes for our visually- and print-impaired patients, along with our non-English speaking patients who often face language barriers to health care,” Williams said.

The prescription can also be translated into more than 25 different languages, including:

Amharic

Arabic

Bengali

Burmese

Chinese (simplified)

Chinese (traditional)

English

Farsi

French

German

Greek

Haitian Creole

Hindi

Italian

Korean

Nepali

Pashtu

Polish

Portuguese

Romanian

Russian

Somali

Spanish

Swahili

Tagalog

Vietnamese

“At En-Vision America, patient safety is paramount. For individuals who have trouble reading their prescription labels, the dangers of mistakes and hospitalizations are real,” said David Raistrick, president of En-Vision America. “We’re very excited to partner with Hy-Vee — a company that recognizes the need to bolster medication safety and independence for patients with print impairments or speak English as a second language.”

Hy-Vee patients can contact their local Hy-Vee Pharmacy to enroll in ScripTalk’s talking prescription labels program.