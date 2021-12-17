Hy-Vee pharmacies now offering talking prescriptions to help pharmacy patients

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA (WMBD) — Hy-Vee announced that it will be offering talking prescription labels in 26 languages to visually and print-impaired patients Friday.
According to a press release, the talking prescription labels will be made free to all Hy-Vee Pharmacy patients through a partnership with En-Vision America.
En-Vision America’s ScripTalk product places a small electric tag on the prescription packaging. Patients will be able to scan the tag with a ScripTalk reader or the free ScripTalk mobile app and have all the prescription information read aloud.
Kristin Williams, executive vice president and chief health officer for Hy-Vee, said it is their mission to make health care more accessible.
“Through our partnership with En-Vision America, we now offer a solution to help improve the health outcomes for our visually- and print-impaired patients, along with our non-English speaking patients who often face language barriers to health care,” Williams said.
The prescription can also be translated into more than 25 different languages, including:
- Amharic
- Arabic
- Bengali
- Burmese
- Chinese (simplified)
- Chinese (traditional)
- English
- Farsi
- French
- German
- Greek
- Haitian Creole
- Hindi
- Italian
- Korean
- Nepali
- Pashtu
- Polish
- Portuguese
- Romanian
- Russian
- Somali
- Spanish
- Swahili
- Tagalog
- Vietnamese
“At En-Vision America, patient safety is paramount. For individuals who have trouble reading their prescription labels, the dangers of mistakes and hospitalizations are real,” said David Raistrick, president of En-Vision America. “We’re very excited to partner with Hy-Vee — a company that recognizes the need to bolster medication safety and independence for patients with print impairments or speak English as a second language.”
Hy-Vee patients can contact their local Hy-Vee Pharmacy to enroll in ScripTalk’s talking prescription labels program.