Hy-Vee raising money for the Elite Program

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Sheridan Village Hy-Vee will be raising money for the Elite Youth Outreach Program through March 1.

Hy-Vee customers will be able to round up to the next dollar at the register to donate. Store Director Elise Scheil said she was excited about the partnership.

“We love to give back to the community, so we are very excited about this partnership,” Scheil said.

Scheil also said anyone who needs assistance donating at their self-checkout lanes will be able to ask the lane attendant for help.

The Elite Program targets young people and helps teach a code of conduct and communication based around the concept of RESPECT.

More information can be found on Elite’s website.