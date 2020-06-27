Hy-Vee recalls 12 more salad products, bringing total to 13

WEST DES MOINES, IA. (WMBD) — Twelve more salads are being recalled from all Hy-Vee stores across eight states because it could potentially be contaminated with Cyclospora.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control Prevention announced it has now expanded its investigation in the Cyclospora outbreak since pulling the 12oz Hy-Vee bagged garden salad products last week. Hy-Vee now has 13 bagged salad products recalled from stores in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

The products impacted by the recall are:

In a written statement, Hy-Vee writes customers who purchased a recalled salad product can return for a full refund.

Symptoms of cyclospora begin seven days after ingestion. Symptoms may include, watery diarrhea (most common), loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, vomiting, and low-grade fever.

