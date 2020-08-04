Hy-Vee stores now accepting SNAP/EBT for grocery pickup orders

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The supermarket chain announced Tuesday that all stores offering online grocery pickup will accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) as payment.

Those interested can shop online for groceries at Hy-Vee’s website or through their Hy-Vee Aisles Online mobile app. More than 250 Hy-Vee stores throughout its eight-state region are offering pickup service.

SNAP/EBT recipients can pick up items by selecting their preferred store location on the website or the online app, shop for their groceries, choose a pickup date and time, and pick SNAP/EBT as the payment method.

Customers will be able to go to the store after receiving a notification, look for the pickup signs in the parking lot, pull into the designated spot, and call the number on the sign. An employee will bring out the order and load it into the customer’s vehicle.

Customers must bring both their SNAP/EBT card and a credit/debit card to pay for items that are not EBT-eligible. Cash or checks will not be accepted as payment for curbside pickup orders. Hy-Vee cannot accept SNAP/EBT payment for home delivery orders.

