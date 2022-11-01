WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, (WMBD) — Hy-Vee announced Tuesday that it will be closing all of its locations this Thanksgiving Day.

According to a press release, This is the first time in Hy-Vee’s 92-year history that their stores will close for the Holiday. Their 80,000 employees across eight states will be able to spend the holiday with their friends and families.

All Hy-Vee grocery stores, Dollar Fresh Markets, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations, Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits locations, and Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits locations will be closed.

“Thanksgiving Day is about gratitude. The last several years have been some of the most challenging our employees have experienced, and this is our way of showing our appreciation for everything they do on a daily basis to serve our customers,” said Jeremy Gosch, CEO and president of Hy-Vee. “By closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day, we can give back to our employees by providing them time to focus on their own celebrations.”

All Hy-Vee corporate offices will also be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

More information on Hy-Vee hours will be available on its website.