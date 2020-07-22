Hy-Vee to hand out free masks to customers entering stores

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The company will hand out more than 3 million free masks to those entering its stores starting Monday, July 27.

Hy-Vee is taking this measure to protect its customers and employees from the spread of COVID-19, following in the footsteps of many other retailers and grocers.

The company is launching an initiative called, “Mask It Up To Shut COVID Down. It’s Your Choice.”

Employers will be stationed at the front doors of stores to hand masks out to customers not wearing one before they enter the building. They will also have signage, attire, and other reminders to educate customers about the measures in place and the initiative.

The Hy-Vee corporation has more than 265 stores across eight states. Employees have been wearing masks since the pandemic began.

