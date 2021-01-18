Hy-Vee to offer COVID-19 rapid antibody testing today

CENTRAL IL (WMBD) – Hy-Vee Pharmacies will start offering COVID-19 rapid antibody testing on Monday.

The test is available for patients who want to know if they have been been previously infected with COVID-19 and are not currently experiencing symptoms. The $25 test uses a finger stick to collect a small blood sample. Children that are six or older can be tested if they are accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Patients will get their results emailed as soon as 15 minutes after they finish the test. You do have to register ahead of time through www.hy-vee.com/covidtesting. Select “antibody test” to schedule a testing time and location and get a test voucher.

The list of Hy-Vee pharmacy locations in Illinois that are offering the COVID-19 rapid antibody test can be found below: