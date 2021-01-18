CENTRAL IL (WMBD) – Hy-Vee Pharmacies will start offering COVID-19 rapid antibody testing on Monday.
The test is available for patients who want to know if they have been been previously infected with COVID-19 and are not currently experiencing symptoms. The $25 test uses a finger stick to collect a small blood sample. Children that are six or older can be tested if they are accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Patients will get their results emailed as soon as 15 minutes after they finish the test. You do have to register ahead of time through www.hy-vee.com/covidtesting. Select “antibody test” to schedule a testing time and location and get a test voucher.
The list of Hy-Vee pharmacy locations in Illinois that are offering the COVID-19 rapid antibody test can be found below:
- Bloomington Hy-Vee, 1403 N. Veterans Parkway, Bloomington
- Canton Hy-Vee, 825 N. Main St., Canton
- East Main Hy-Vee, 2030 E. Main St., Galesburg
- Hy-Vee on Henderson, 1975 National Blvd., Galesburg
- Macomb Hy-Vee, 1600 E. Jackson St., Macomb
- Milan Hy-Vee, 201 10th Ave. W., Milan
- Hy-Vee on Avenue of the Cities, 4218 Ave. of the Cities, Moline
- John Deere Road Hy-Vee, 750n 42nd Avenue Drive, Moline
- Sheridan Village Hy-Vee, 4125 Sheridan Road, Ste. 20, Peoria
- Grand Prairie Hy-Vee, 7610 N. Orange Prairie Road, Peoria
- Peru Hy-Vee, 1651 Midtown Road, Peru
- Brady vs Rodgers, possibly Mahomes vs. Allen in title games
- Brady, Bucs, end playoffs for Saints, Brees, 30-20
- Chiefs advance after Browns’ comeback comes up short
- Hy-Vee to offer COVID-19 rapid antibody testing today
- Pritzker moves prisoners ahead of adults with high-risk medical conditions in vaccination line