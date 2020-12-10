Hy-Vee to offer rapid antigen testing at 47 locations throughout the midwest

WEST DES MOINES, Ia. — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced today that it will offer rapid antigen COVID19 testing at 47 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations via an outdoor, drive-thru testing process.

The first 18 locations will begin testing on Thursday, Dec. 10, with the additional 28 locations scheduled to begin testing over the next two weeks.

Patients will receive same day test results in as little as 1-2 hours after completing the test.



Cost for the test varies by location. At this time, Hy-Vee is only accepting testing payment by credit or debit card at the testing site. Patients must register ahead of time online to schedule a

testing time and location and to receive a test voucher number to bring to their appointment.

During registration, patients will be able to view the testing cost for their location.



Earlier this month, the CDC issued clarifying guidance for rapid antigen testing. Based on the latest guidance,

only the following individuals will be eligible for rapid antigen testing:

 Individuals who are symptomatic

 Individuals who are asymptomatic with a known or reported exposure in the last 14 days



Any individual who is asymptomatic and has not had a known exposure in the last 14 days will not be eligible for testing through Hy-Vee at this time.

Illinois locations are:

Bloomington Hy-Vee, 1403 N. Veterans Parkway, Bloomington, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

 Canton Hy-Vee, 825 N. Main St., Canton, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21

 Macomb Hy-Vee, 1600 E. Jackson St., Macomb, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

 Milan Hy-Vee, 201 W. 10th Ave., Milan, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

 Hy-Vee on Avenue of the Cities, 4218 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21

 Sheridan Village Hy-Vee, 4125 N. Sheridan Road Suite 20, Peoria, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

 Peru Hy-Vee, 1651 Midtown Road, Peru, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

 Hy-Vee on Harrison, 1400 Harrison St., Quincy, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

 Springfield Hy-Vee, 2115 S. MacArthur Blvd., Springfield, IL; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21

 Sycamore Hy-Vee, 2700 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL; Testing begins Thursday, Dec. 10