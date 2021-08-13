Hy-Vee to offer third doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WMBD) — Hy-Vee announced that it will begin to provide free third doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines Friday.

According to a press release, the third doses were approved by the FDA for severely to moderately immunocompromised individuals.

The doses are currently available on a walk-in basis. Individuals can also schedule an appointment through Hy-Vee’s online scheduler starting Saturday.

Hy-Vee is also currently offering free $10 gift cards to anyone who completes their COVID-19 vaccinations with Hy-Vee between June 1 and Nov. 1.

The CDC outlines what conditions are considered severely to moderately immunocompromised on their website.