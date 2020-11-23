Hy-Vee to Reinstate reserved shopping hour for high-risk customers

WEST DES MOINES, IA (WMBD) — Beginning Monday, Nov. 23, Hy-Vee reinstated its reserved shopping hour for customers deemed high risk. This is in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases through the region.

The reserved hour will be offered at all Hy-Vee locations from 7 -8 a.m., Monday through Friday, and is dedicated to these customers:

Ages 60 and older

Expectant mothers

Anyone with an underlying health condition(s) that makes him/her more susceptible to serious illness

All other customers are asked to please respect this hour reserved for these at-risk customers, and limit their shopping to before or after the 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. hour, Monday-Friday.