Hy-Vee to start offering full-service fueling at Fast & Fresh stores

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WMBD) — Hy-Vee announced that it will be offering free full-service fueling at its Hy-vee Fast & Fresh stores to help combat the spread of COVID-19 Tuesday.

At select locations, drivers will be able to select “Fuel Help” on fuel pumps from at least 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. The service can also be used to order food or items from the store.

Hy-Vee employees will meet customers at their vehicles, and accept cash or credit card. Employees will also be wearing gloves during every transaction for added safety.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected