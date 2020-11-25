Hy-Vee voluntarily recalls products for possible health risk

WEST DES MOINES, IA. (WMBD) — Two Hy-Vee products have been recalled due to possible contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

The two products are the Hy-Vee Short Cuts Pot Roast Mix (UPC Code 0272083305352) and Hy-Vee Short Cuts Grill/Oven Ready Veggie Mix (UPC Code 0272104105992).

In a statement, Hy-Vee officials say no illnesses have been reported, but the potential for contamination was discovered during a routine sampling at the production facility.

All affected products have a “Best if Used By” date of Dec. 3, 2020.

