HyVee in Bloomington gives away hundreds of peaches

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — 5700 peaches now in the hands of Twin Cities shoppers.

HyVee in Bloomington handed out the fruits to the first 280 customers that pulled up on Thursday.

And in just 15 minutes all the peaches were gone.

Leaders at the store say it’s a simple effort that goes a long way with customers.

“We’ve done it across 8 states now with multiple locations of our stores its been a huge success all across. with everything going on right now its just a great way to give back and get some great produce to our customers,” said director of marketing and merchandising at HyVee Sarah Holck.

SunWest produce company was the donor of the peaches.