HyVee offering meals from local restaurants amid pandemic

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–HyVee is helping local restaurants amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Every Tuesday and Wednesday select items from Cayenne and Sugar-Wood Fired Bistro.

Made to order meals are available through HyVee’s Mealtime to Go service from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, are Taco Tuesdays offering select menu items from Cayenne and pizza and desserts items from Sugar-Wood Fired Bistro.

Grand Prarie HyVee store director, Eric Gharst says supporting local communities is important to HyVee.

“They’re a really good representative sample of what Peoria has to offer for restaurants and we thought they were a great brand and it was a perfect match and we wanted to see if we could help them through this difficult time,” Gharst said.

The service is only available at the Grand Prarie HyVee and orders can be placed in person or over the phone at (309)-589-1030.

Gharst also says his store will continue this service until the demand drops.